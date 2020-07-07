Nelson Leon Gray, 56, transitioned home peacefully on Monday June 29, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA. Nelson was born on March 25, 1964, to Frank Smallwood and the late Catherine "Smook" Gray-Smallwood of Wakefield, Virginia.



Nelson was educated in Sussex County Public Schools. He graduated from Sussex Central High in 1982. Nelson joined the United States Army after high school serving as an Infantryman from 1982-1986. Decorations, Medals, and Badges include; Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon(Numeral 1), Marksman Badge (Rifle), Sharpshooter Badge (Hand Grenade). After retirement, Nelson enjoyed transporting friends and family to various destinations.



At an early age, Nelson accepted Christ and joined Union Hill United Church of Christ. Nelson enjoyed playing pool and was a devoted Redskins fan.



Nelson is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine "Smook" Smallwood, Sister Janet M. Vaughan and son Nelson L. Gray, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his father, Frank Smallwood; two daughters, She'neka Lane of Hampton, Virginia; Chyna Gray of Waverly, Virginia. Eight grandchildren; She'Nyah Barrow, Sh'Braun Lane, Sh'Mahri Shears, Brooklyn Gray, London Joyner, De'Asia Gray, Maddisyn Gray, and Kayden Gray. One brother Steve A. Smallwood, Sr. (Felicia) of Prince George, Virginia. Four Aunts; Patricia Butts (Leroy) of Wakefield, Virginia, Doris Parson (Allen) of Elberon, Virginia, Lucille Turner of Ivor, Virginia, Lucille Eley of Ivor, Virginia. Three uncles; Nathanial Gray (Colleen) of Waverly, Virginia, Earnest Gray, of Wakefield, Virginia and Purcell Smallwood of Ivor, Virginia. Devoted nieces and nephews; Jasmine Smallwood, Latisha Butts, Jontae Smallwood, Steve Smallwood, Jr., Naquan Gray, and Kevon Butts. A host of devoted, cousins and friends.



Public viewing will be Wednesday, July 8th, from 10:00 am-6 pm at Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, Virginia.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 9th 12:00 pm, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milners Road Suffolk, VA 23434. Rev. Roy Stokes, Pastor, Union Hill United Church of Christ, officiating.



Professional Services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA James I Gay, funeral director.

