NELSON R. RAMSEY
RAMSEY, Nelson Ray "Fox," 85, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Wednesday September 2, 2020.

Mr. Ramsey was predeceased by his parents Doris Tucker Ramsey and John Nelson Ramsey, sisters Doris Ramsey Young and Nannette Ramsey Dyson, a brother Lewis Tucker Ramsey and a son Phillip Padgett Ramsey.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cornelia Padgett Ramsey; daughters, Catherine McNeill Ramsey and Kendall Ramsey DeLorier; grandsons, Peter "Beau" DeLorier and Evan DeLorier; and nieces, Ashley Ramsey Lewis (Scott), Charlene Padgett Ballard (Matt), Susan Blanchard; nephews, Lewis Tucker Ramsey, Jr. (Lisa), Kenneth Cooper Padgett (Stephanie), Christopher Blanchard (Amanda) and Lewis Blanchard; and numerous other extended family.

A lifetime resident of Petersburg, Mr. Ramsey was well known for his love of sports, especially football & basketball, UVA and of people. He attended the University of Virginia and Randolph Macon College, served in the United States Army, completed his undergraduate degree at VCU and later earned his MA degree at VSU. After forty years of service to the Petersburg Public Schools, he will be missed by those with whom he worked and by the students whose lives he influenced.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19th at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will be planned for a date not yet decided upon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harold F. Young Neurosurgical Center at VCU Hospital, Christ & Grace Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
