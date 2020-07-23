A Time to be Born
SFC (Ret) Nelson Speights was born August 27, 1933 to the late Charles Matthews Speights and Tivis Dickens Speights in Marianna, FL. He was the baby of eight siblings, Rufus (Inez), Castoria (Harold), Elma (Lula), Kayola (Charles), Fletcher (Margaret), Pearlie (Flozell), Elenora (Elijah) all of whom preceded him in death. Nelson's wife the lovely Margaret Cowan Speights also preceded him in death after 55 glorious years of marriage.
A Time to Work
Nelson enlisted in the United States Army immediately after graduation from Jackson County Training School, Class of 1952 in Marianna, FL (Jackson County). He served with distinction and valor with the famous 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, NC. Much of his career was during peacetime. Out of state tours included: one tour in the Panama; Canal Zone and three during the Vietnam War that included combat in the Battle on Hamburger Hill. After retirement from military service he and his family settled in Petersburg, VA.
Nelson was a master gardener and shared his "crops" with friends and neighbors. He and Margaret always had canned and frozen food on hand. They also enjoyed traveling extensively but Nelson's heart was never far from home. He and his family worship regularly at the Base Chapel in Fort Lee, VA, however Bethlehem A.M.E. Church, Cottondale, FL was his home Church.
A Time to Die
Nelson passed away on July 13, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical in Petersburg, VA after recently declining health.
A Time to Reflect
Nelson leaves surviving family with saddened hearts but precious memories to his sons, Mitchell Speights of Richmond, VA and Anthony Speights of Petersburg, VA; grandsons, Anthony Speights, Jr., Alexander Speights of Raleigh, NC and their mother, Adrian; nieces, Lucy Speights Hawthorn (Lambert) and Helen Speight both of Marianna, FL, Beverly Evans Long of Tampa, FL, Eva Speights of Orlando, FL, Mattie Young (Charlie) of Leesburg, LA, Ruby Speights Jones and Juanita Speights of Newark/East Orange, NJ, Tonya Scott Henderson (Vic) of Fort Pierce, FL; nephews, Johnny Speights (Leola) of Marrianna, FL, Eddie Fields of Port St. Joe, FL, Ronald Scott (Karen) of Ocala, FL, Alfonso Chester and Charles Allen Chester (Lettia) of Fort Pierce, FL, Elder James Hubert Chester of West Palm Beach, FL, Glenn Speights of Owens Mill, MD, Calvin Speights (Carolyn) of San Antonio, TX, Vernon Speights of Marianna, FL, Alvin Speights of Tampa, FL, Elmer Speights, Jr. of Waco, TX and Fletcher Speights, Jr. of Newark , NJ; sisters and brothers-in-law, Katherine DeWitt, Josephine Remar, Annie Ashford (George), Robert Cowan (Martha); and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.