1/1
NELSON SPEIGHTS
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NELSON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Time to be Born

SFC (Ret) Nelson Speights was born August 27, 1933 to the late Charles Matthews Speights and Tivis Dickens Speights in Marianna, FL. He was the baby of eight siblings, Rufus (Inez), Castoria (Harold), Elma (Lula), Kayola (Charles), Fletcher (Margaret), Pearlie (Flozell), Elenora (Elijah) all of whom preceded him in death. Nelson's wife the lovely Margaret Cowan Speights also preceded him in death after 55 glorious years of marriage.

A Time to Work

Nelson enlisted in the United States Army immediately after graduation from Jackson County Training School, Class of 1952 in Marianna, FL (Jackson County). He served with distinction and valor with the famous 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, NC. Much of his career was during peacetime. Out of state tours included: one tour in the Panama; Canal Zone and three during the Vietnam War that included combat in the Battle on Hamburger Hill. After retirement from military service he and his family settled in Petersburg, VA.

Nelson was a master gardener and shared his "crops" with friends and neighbors. He and Margaret always had canned and frozen food on hand. They also enjoyed traveling extensively but Nelson's heart was never far from home. He and his family worship regularly at the Base Chapel in Fort Lee, VA, however Bethlehem A.M.E. Church, Cottondale, FL was his home Church.

A Time to Die

Nelson passed away on July 13, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical in Petersburg, VA after recently declining health.

A Time to Reflect

Nelson leaves surviving family with saddened hearts but precious memories to his sons, Mitchell Speights of Richmond, VA and Anthony Speights of Petersburg, VA; grandsons, Anthony Speights, Jr., Alexander Speights of Raleigh, NC and their mother, Adrian; nieces, Lucy Speights Hawthorn (Lambert) and Helen Speight both of Marianna, FL, Beverly Evans Long of Tampa, FL, Eva Speights of Orlando, FL, Mattie Young (Charlie) of Leesburg, LA, Ruby Speights Jones and Juanita Speights of Newark/East Orange, NJ, Tonya Scott Henderson (Vic) of Fort Pierce, FL; nephews, Johnny Speights (Leola) of Marrianna, FL, Eddie Fields of Port St. Joe, FL, Ronald Scott (Karen) of Ocala, FL, Alfonso Chester and Charles Allen Chester (Lettia) of Fort Pierce, FL, Elder James Hubert Chester of West Palm Beach, FL, Glenn Speights of Owens Mill, MD, Calvin Speights (Carolyn) of San Antonio, TX, Vernon Speights of Marianna, FL, Alvin Speights of Tampa, FL, Elmer Speights, Jr. of Waco, TX and Fletcher Speights, Jr. of Newark , NJ; sisters and brothers-in-law, Katherine DeWitt, Josephine Remar, Annie Ashford (George), Robert Cowan (Martha); and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dale Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 23, 2020
In love and memories to my brother-in-law and the Speights Family. Stay strong. Lots of love
Annie Ashford
July 23, 2020
We will miss you greatly.You inspired all of the family to do and be good.
Alfonso Chester
Family
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Uncle. Love you Mitchell and Anthony.
Tonya Scott Henderson
July 21, 2020
To the Speights Family, our heart goes out to you all. Mr. Speights was a nice, very wise man, and father figure to all of us that knew him as we grew up in the neighborhood. He was well respected in the Village of Ettrick. He will surely be missed. To be absent from the body, is to be with the lord. May God continue to keep you and the Speights Family.


Mr. Elisha & Mrs. Elsa Howerton
Mr. Elisha & Mrs. Elsa Howerton
Friend
July 18, 2020
Rest in Heaven, Umcle Nelson
Helen Speights
Family
July 16, 2020
Mitchell and Anthony, please accept our heartfelt sorrow in the homegoing of your father. He and Gore were such good friends and strong soldiers.
Pauline Gore
July 15, 2020
Your Dad was a kind, quiet soul. Our hearts go out to Anthony and Mitchell in your time of sorrow.
Sessoms Family
Neighbor
July 15, 2020
praying for the family
Harry ans Constance Kenney
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved