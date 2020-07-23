To the Speights Family, our heart goes out to you all. Mr. Speights was a nice, very wise man, and father figure to all of us that knew him as we grew up in the neighborhood. He was well respected in the Village of Ettrick. He will surely be missed. To be absent from the body, is to be with the lord. May God continue to keep you and the Speights Family.





Mr. Elisha & Mrs. Elsa Howerton

Friend