|
|
Nettie Boyd Everett, 78, of 503 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA, passed peacefully at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born April 25, 1941, to the late Zeke Boyd and Connie Mae Boyd of Iuka Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Everett; her sister, Hattie B. Davis; her brother, James Counts; and brother-in-law, Andrew Davis Jr.; one niece, Shefronia Davis; and one granddaughter, Charmaine Everett.
Nettie was a member of House of Prayer Church, Wakefield, VA, for 25 years, where she was the Mother of the Church, a Missionary and a Nurses Aid. Nettie attended Sunday School and Church Services faithfully and was very much loved by her family, church and the community. She was employed at Personal Touch Home Care and worked for Waverly Nursing Home; she also did In-Home Care/Private Duty. She was a member of the Wakefield Senior Citizens Association. She was often referred to as T.T. and Nettie Kate by her nieces, nephews, and friends.
Nettie leaves to cherish her memories one son, Eddie Boyd (Elvira) of Wakefield; three daughters, Lucille Young of Prince George, Shirley Everett of Waverly and Patricia Everett of Petersburg; nine grandchildren, Shameka Boyd, Danielle Hambrick, Diane Ruffin, Felecia Jones, Monique Everett, Eric Everett, Jamal Everett, Brandon Everett, and Chasity Everett; fourteen great-grandchildren, Danyetta Ruffin, Dwayne Hambrick, Aireyana Hambrick, Rollen Hambrick, Wayne Hambrick, La'Ree Rainey, Paula Rainey, Makaila Boyd, Lakedra Moyler, Brianna Reid, Cordarol Everett, Domonique Everett, Jasmine Everett, Sherrika Everett; three nephews, Melvin Lee Davis (Kim) of California, Ryan Davis of Waverly, and Nathaniel Davis of Portland, Or; two great-nephews, Deon Jones and Tony Jones of Waverly; two nieces, Keesha Griffen of Waverly and Arnita Davis of Richmond; two god-daughters, Ann Hamlin Robison and Lisa Burgess; two god-sons, Pastor Troy Nevells and Andre Goines; her driving buddy, Deacon Piolet Parham; and a host of devoted friends throughout the community and surrounding area. Thank you to all her caretakers, Miriam Davis, Kim Drew, Yvonne Taylor, Diane Smith, Amanda Gilliam, Kathleen Coleman (Nikki), Judy Coleman, Charizma Perry, Mildred Haywood, and Linda Jones.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Everett will be 12 Noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Church of All Nations, 7176 Salisbury Road, Spring Grove, VA, Pastor Victoria Parham, eulogizing. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA., James I. Gay, Funeral Director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020