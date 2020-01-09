Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peace Bland Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
(804) 834-2219
Resources
More Obituaries for NETTIE EVERETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NETTIE BOYD EVERETT


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NETTIE BOYD EVERETT Obituary
Nettie Boyd Everett, 78, of 503 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA, passed peacefully at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born April 25, 1941, to the late Zeke Boyd and Connie Mae Boyd of Iuka Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Everett; her sister, Hattie B. Davis; her brother, James Counts; and brother-in-law, Andrew Davis Jr.; one niece, Shefronia Davis; and one granddaughter, Charmaine Everett.
Nettie was a member of House of Prayer Church, Wakefield, VA, for 25 years, where she was the Mother of the Church, a Missionary and a Nurses Aid. Nettie attended Sunday School and Church Services faithfully and was very much loved by her family, church and the community. She was employed at Personal Touch Home Care and worked for Waverly Nursing Home; she also did In-Home Care/Private Duty. She was a member of the Wakefield Senior Citizens Association. She was often referred to as T.T. and Nettie Kate by her nieces, nephews, and friends.
Nettie leaves to cherish her memories one son, Eddie Boyd (Elvira) of Wakefield; three daughters, Lucille Young of Prince George, Shirley Everett of Waverly and Patricia Everett of Petersburg; nine grandchildren, Shameka Boyd, Danielle Hambrick, Diane Ruffin, Felecia Jones, Monique Everett, Eric Everett, Jamal Everett, Brandon Everett, and Chasity Everett; fourteen great-grandchildren, Danyetta Ruffin, Dwayne Hambrick, Aireyana Hambrick, Rollen Hambrick, Wayne Hambrick, La'Ree Rainey, Paula Rainey, Makaila Boyd, Lakedra Moyler, Brianna Reid, Cordarol Everett, Domonique Everett, Jasmine Everett, Sherrika Everett; three nephews, Melvin Lee Davis (Kim) of California, Ryan Davis of Waverly, and Nathaniel Davis of Portland, Or; two great-nephews, Deon Jones and Tony Jones of Waverly; two nieces, Keesha Griffen of Waverly and Arnita Davis of Richmond; two god-daughters, Ann Hamlin Robison and Lisa Burgess; two god-sons, Pastor Troy Nevells and Andre Goines; her driving buddy, Deacon Piolet Parham; and a host of devoted friends throughout the community and surrounding area. Thank you to all her caretakers, Miriam Davis, Kim Drew, Yvonne Taylor, Diane Smith, Amanda Gilliam, Kathleen Coleman (Nikki), Judy Coleman, Charizma Perry, Mildred Haywood, and Linda Jones.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Everett will be 12 Noon, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Church of All Nations, 7176 Salisbury Road, Spring Grove, VA, Pastor Victoria Parham, eulogizing. Interment will follow at Waverly Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
Professional Services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, Waverly, VA., James I. Gay, Funeral Director.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NETTIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -