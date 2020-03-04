|
Newton Elmore, 85, Dewitt, went to be with the Lord peacefully at his home March 1, 2020. Newton was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Benjamin Elmore, Sr. and Bessie Elizabeth (Matthews) Elmore; siblings, John Willie Elmore, Joseph Benjamin Elmore, Jr., Charles Wesley Elmore, Laura Mae (Eugene) Turner, and Mildred Louise (Wallace) Pully. Newton is survived by his sister, Ann Elizabeth (Arthur) Riker (FL); his devoted companion of many years, Marie Tench and her daughter, Tracie Seay (Petersburg); his devoted, caregiving great-nephew, Ryan Boothe, Jr. "RJ" (Dewitt, VA); devoted caregivers of five years, Nancy Jones (Dewitt, VA) and Tawanna Farrar (Petersburg, VA); and several other devoted caregivers during his time at home. Newton leaves to cherish numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, close family and friends. Newton served in the Army, retired from Honeywell (Allied).After his retirement, he maintained his family farm, raising his goats and sheep. Newton loved NASCAR. He will truly be missed by many. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, March 6th, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7th, at 11:00am at the funeral home. Newton will be laid to rest, with a final trip past his home heading to Rocky Run Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Dinwiddie Fire and EMS. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020