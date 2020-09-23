Newton "Ray" Soloe Jr, 76, of Dinwiddie County, died on September 15, 2020 at his home after ongoing health issues. Ray is preceded in death by his father, Newton Ray Soloe Sr. and mother Boletha Mullins Soloe. He is survived by his sisters, Gayle Soloe and Cathy Wash Soloe and will be dearly missed by his wife of fifty-six years, Brenda; his children, Ray (Cindy) and Theresa; and his five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy: Chase, Cameron, Grayson, Peter Ray, and Charlie. After serving in the US Army, Ray began a long and respected career in the commercial refrigeration industry. In 1962, he joined his father, Newton Ray Soloe Sr., in founding Soloe and Son Refrigeration. After over 50 years in the industry he retired in 2017 from Aireco Supply, Inc. in Richmond, VA. Ray also served for many years as a volunteer EMT with the Henrico County Volunteer Rescue Squad. Upon his request, he will be cremated, and a private ceremony will be held with immediate family.

