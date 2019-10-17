|
|
Mr. Ni'Jay Akai Hairston closed his final chapter of his earthly life to begin his heavenly life on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
He was born on November 29, 2000, in Petersburg, VA, to Jessie "Meth" Hairston, Jr. and Lytonya "Sweets" Cooke of Petersburg, VA. Ni'Jay Hairston attended Dinwiddie Public Schools.
He was a fun-loving person and was very dedicated to his family. He had a smile that would brighten your day. Ni'Jay was a grill master he could really "burn." He enjoyed cooking and he made the best gravy you ever could taste.
Ni'Jay was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys Fan, he was full of laughs and jokes. He also enjoyed going hunting, listening to music, he stayed glued to video games and he always stayed to himself. He also enjoyed plucking our nerves especially his younger brother and sister all day every day. His favorite saying was "I'm Up One" and he was very outspoken.
Ni'Jay was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Hairston, Jr.; great grandparents, Robert Lee "Bubba" Cooke, Sr., and Annie Pearl "Sweet Pea/Chick-Chick" Johnson Cooke.
Left to cherish his memories: his mother, Lytonya Cooke of Petersburg, VA; one sister, Sakyra Pratcher; two brothers, Antonio Pratcher, Jr. and Derrick Lipcombs, both of Petersburg, VA; grandparents, Amos Bugg, devoted Yvonne Cooke Eason (Lemuel), devoted Henry Williams, and Evangelist Mildred Hairston, all of Petersburg, VA; great grandmother, Gloria Bugg; three aunts, Jessica Hairston Baskerville, Alysia Briggs and LaKimberly Pratcher, all of Petersburg, VA; seven uncles, KeJuan Cooke, D'Shay Cooke, Cornelius Cooke (Ayanna), MarQuis Cooke, Rontonio Cooke, Amos Raines and Ellis Briggs, all of Petersburg, VA; two great aunts, Tamika Cooke Clanton (Jamar) and Karon Cooke Robinson of Petersburg, VA; two great uncles, Ron Cooke of Petersburg, VA, and Robert L. Cooke, Jr. of Tampa, FL; a devoted cousin, Tamara Robinson; special friends, Myrtle Baker of Danville, VA, and Keith Studivant of South Hill, VA; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Prophet Rashaun Hill, eulogist and Evangelist Yvette Lewis Hill Harris, officiating. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019