Mr. Nicholas Jerome Rhodes, 26, of Dinwiddie VA, entered eternal rest and peace on May 11, 2020 at his residence in Dinwiddie, VA, surrounded by his family. Nicholas was born January 28, 1994, in Petersburg, VA. He was the son of Teresa Rhodes.
Nicholas was a devoted and loving son, brother, grandson, Godfather, and uncle. Nicholas was a strong and courageous young man. To all whom knew him loved him and his favorite phrase was "I'm going to bounce back". Nicholas attended Dinwiddie County School for his education and graduated with the class of 2012. He was a member of the JROTC, Dinwiddie basketball team, and an avid Giants fan.
Nicholas was a confessed believer of the Lord Jesus Christ and gave his life to Christ at an early age.
Nicholas attended the Shiloh Baptist Church in Darvills, VA.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his Grandparents Maxine Winfield Johnson Rhodes, Thomas, and Thelma Taylor.
Nicholas leaves to cherish his wonderful memories, his loving and devoted mother, Teresa A. Rhodes of Dinwiddie, VA; his loving kind grandmother, Alice B. Rhodes (Peter) of Dinwiddie, VA; his caring sisters, LaKesha Rhodes (Donnie) of Morristown, TN, and Krystle Rhodes (Devin) of Dinwiddie, VA; niece, Krystin Coleman, and godson, Messiah Stith. He also leaves his uncles, Larry Rhodes (Dorothy) of Beaufort SC, Jeffrey Rhodes of Dinwiddie, VA, and Rodney Rhodes (Tabitha) of Dinwiddie, VA; numerous cousins, three of which they grew up together Shanequa Johnson, Asia Johnson, and Elmondo King; a host of loving and devoted friends, Chauncey Jones, Wilbur Tucker Jr, Keshawn Stith, Brandon Wright, Kimberly Burnette, Destiny Goslin, Francis Kinchen (Ness) also known as a second mother, and many others too numerous to name.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Rev. Thomas Wynn will officiate. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 2PM to 7PM at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com. Online tributes can also be left at the website.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the W. L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd, McKenney, VA, 804 478-4811. www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress-Index on May 15, 2020