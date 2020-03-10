|
|
Nicholas John Milano, Sr., 84 of Colonial Heights, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leta Barker Milano, and son, Neil Anthony Milano. Nicholas is survived by son, Christopher Craig Milano; daughter, Karen E. Milano; two granddaughters, Leta Hailey Milano-Judd (Zachary Judd) and Rachel Diane Milano (Cameron Mueller); four great-grandchildren, Mazi Alexis Scott, Jaydin Cole Milano, Zachariah Wilson Judd, and Jaxsyn Neil Judd. Nicholas was involved in many organizations including the Knights of Columbus, Colonial Heights Moose Lodge, Colonial Heights American Legion Post #284, VFW Post 2239, and a founding member of the Colonial Heights Quarterback Club. He was a U.S. Army veteran where he served as a paratrooper during the Korean War. He retired from Reynolds Metals. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes, 2033 Boulevard, where a funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Petersburg, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020