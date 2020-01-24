|
Mrs. Nichole Renee Webb Harper, 60, of Petersburg VA, passed away suddenly on January 20, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. The daughter of Virginia and Walter Webb and biological father, Nathaniel Cousins was born on April 7,1959, in Newark, New Jersey, she was the youngest of six children.
Nichole was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Walter Webb and biological father, Nathaniel Cousin; sisters, Camille Webb-Cox, and Nadine Webb; a brother, Corey Webb; nieces, Antoinette "Toni" Webb and Victoria "Basema" Webb; nephews, Ramon and Omar Webb; great-niece, Giavonni Webb; and, cousin, Marvin "Moosey" Swiney.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry L. Harper; daughters, Kelly M. Harper (Keith Milo) of Chesapeake, VA, and Stephanie Harper of Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Jada N. Vance, Khalil "KJ" Mason and Triniti O. Thompson; sisters, Carla Webb of Petersburg, VA, and Cecelia Baskerville-Elamin of Montclair, New Jersey.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Darren Hill, eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 24, 2020