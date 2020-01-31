|
|
Mrs. Nicole Stewart-Taylor entered into eternal peace on January 27, 2020. Born September 26, 1972, to Louis M. Stewart and Linda A. Stewart; also blessed with her biological father, Arthur A. Robinson III; mother-in-law, Alya W. Taylor and father-in-law, James W. Taylor, all preceded in death.
Nicole was loved by all who encountered her warm smile and her eccentric laughter, bringing joy to everyone. Gracing "All" with her presence and her warm-hearted spirit; loving the union of family.
Nicole had a passion for shopping and traveling. Nicole was employed by Hill-Phoenix for over 20 years.
She was also preceded in death by grandparents, Rudolph F. Cooper, Sr., Louis W. Stewart, Arthur Robinson, Jr., Annie R. West and Geneva M. Stewart.
Leaving behind to cherish her memory: her husband, Anthony L. Taylor; one step-daughter, Monét Taylor of Texas; sisters, Tiffany T. Stewart, Tamara King (William), Apryll Robinson and Brandis Gordon (Lutrell); brothers, Kenni Robinson (Marlisa) and Bryan Robinson (Krista); step-mother, Pierre Jefferson; grandmother, Marion A. Batts; a special niece, Destiny Hines; one devoted friend, Sonia Young and god-daughter, Briana Pettiford; a host of beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. Interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020