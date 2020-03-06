Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map

NINA W. HARDY


1929 - 2020
NINA W. HARDY Obituary
Nina W. Hardy, 90, of North Dinwiddie, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born May 25, 1929, in North Carolina to the late Quincy Garfield and Grace Stephens Worley. Nina was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Clark Hardy; and brother, Don Worley. Nina retired in 2005 from the Southside Sheltered Workshop for Mentally and Physically Handicapped Adults where she had served as the
Assistant Director for 39 years. She was known for her big smile and kind heart. Everyone who met her loved her. Nina was a huge music fan and loved to attend concerts, especially Travis Tritt, Marty Stuart, George Strait and Bon Jovi. Nina loved her family, her many friends, and her pets. She also loved working in her yard and watching the birds and squirrels play. She is survived by son, Allan C. Hardy of Colorado and his wife Jackie M. Hardy; daughter, Karen D. Thomas of Colonial Heights; and grandson, Ben Henshaw of Colonial Heights. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, Virginia. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smitty's Cat Rescue, 13508 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester, Virginia 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
