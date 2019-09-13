|
|
Nino Ingargiola, age 79, of Prince George, VA, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and local business owner, died at his home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, after a long battle with Huntington's Disease.
Nino was born November 19, 1939, in Carini, Sicily, and from an early age worked hard to help provide for his family. As a young man, he lived in Switzerland and Germany for work opportunities, and in 1964, immigrated to the United States to pursue the "American Dream." After landing in New York, he spent several years doing construction work to include four years building the World Trade Center. While living in New York, he met his future wife, Vita, and would spend the next 50 years with her. In the mid 70's, Nino and Vita moved to Virginia, eventually settling in the Tri-Cities where they established Rosa's Pizza, which continues today under the leadership of two of their children.
Nino was preceded in death by his parents, Francesca and Giovanni Ingargiola; and sisters, Vita Caravello and Giuseppina Mannino. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vita Leone Ingargiola; his children, Francine Volo and husband, Joe, Johnny Ingargiola and wife, Giusy, Rosa Ingargiola, and Jennifer Ingargiola and wife, Ashley; his grandchildren, Salvatore, Antonio, Rosa, Alessia, Ilenia,
Giulia, Antonino, Thomas, Nicholas, and Nikolai; sisters, Giovanna Ingargiola and husband, Filippo Giambanco, Rosa Picone and husband, Ambrogio, Rosalia Monterosso and husband Vincenzo, Maria Lopiccolo and husband, Salvatore (deceased); brother, Giuseppe Ingargiola and wife, Rosaria; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Church of the Sacred Heart, 9300 Community Lane, S. Prince George, VA 23805. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday followed by a Christian Wake at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019