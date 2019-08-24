|
|
Mrs. Norma P. Thompson, 84, of 2128 Hill Street, Petersburg, VA, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, August 20, 2019. Born on July 14, 1935, in the Delectable Heights of Petersburg, VA. She was the daughter of the late Sarah Louise Powell.
Norma accepted Christ at an early age at St. Stephens and moved her membership to Zion Baptist Church. She graduated from Peabody High School in 1952. While at Zion she was a member of the Missionary Society, Ladies Usher Board, Canvass Committee, Women's Sunday School Class, and the Pulpit Aid Society. She became a Diamond of Zion in 2015.
Norma retired from Defense General Supply Center (Bellwood) after over 40 plus years of service. Norma was a loving Mother, Daughter, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend. She enjoyed attending church services, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Thompson; daughter, Margaret Winfield; aunt and uncle, Charles and Margaret Harris; daughter-in-law, Lisa Thompson; grandson, Thomas Mallory; and her close friend, Rosa McKinnon.
Norma is survived by her children, Thomas Thompson (Denise), Sandra Taylor (Earl), Gregory Thompson; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Richard Powell (Rebecca); son-in-law, Cecil Winfield; nieces and nephews, Joyce Ann Manns, Barbara Green (Walter), Glorybine Prior (Thomas), Belinda Taylor (Marvin), Claiborne Manns, Lathurs Manns (Jean); two cousins, Grace Todd and Linda Wilson (Marvin); devoted friends, Chaney White and family, the Stith family, Winfield Family, Patricia Crenshaw and family, the Valentine Family, Wilhelmina Vaughan, Vashti Richardson, Delores Wilson, Carrie Booker and Delores Jones. She was also well loved by her Zion Baptist Church family.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA, Michael E. Shannon, Sr., Pastor and Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 2128 Hill Street, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019