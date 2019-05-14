|
|
On Friday, May 10, 2019, Mr. Norman Brown, 52, of Petersburg, VA, was called home to rest in paradise. He was born on March 1, 1967, to Kate Brown and Herman Brown.
He was a faithful member of Galilee Baptist Church. Norman was a graduate of Sussex Central High School, Class of 1986. He was employed at Boars Head for eight years before the decline in his health. Norman was a former employee for 15 years with Manchester Tank, Inc. before the closing of the company.
He was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Chanelle L. Massenburg; and grandson, Jarrell S. Bugg, Jr.
Norman leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife of 13 years, Wandion Brown; step-daughter, Shantelle Gregory; granddaughter, Nykaela Baskerville and grandson, Lyfe Gregory who he excepted as his own children; one devoted sister, Francine Taylor (Ryan); five brothers, Melvin, Calvin, Rex, Wallace, and devoted Kent Brown; sister-in-law, Earnestine Massenburg; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Norman was a very quiet, loving, devoted husband, step-father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Norman was a good friend to all that came in contact with him and he always had a kind word of encouragement.
Norman was a true fan of the Miami Dolphins Football team. His favorite pastime was hanging with the guys and other friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church, 12392 Lee Avenue, Stony Creek, VA, the Rev. Ronnie Franklin, Pastor; and Rev. Dr. Linwood James, eulogist. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 14 to May 15, 2019