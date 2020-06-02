Norman Columbus Pinkleton, Jr., 95, of Petersburg passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Norman was born December 22, 1924 to the late Norman and Gladys Belcher Pinkleton. Norman was preceded in death by his first wife, Elsie Williams Pinkleton. He attended Matoaca Baptist Church and New Smyrna Baptist Church in Dinwiddie. Norman retired from Durham Life Insurance Company and the State Department of Taxation. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard. Norman was also a member of the American Legion Post #284, POGO, and the Young at Heart Club. He was a past officer of AARP, a member of the Fargo Hunt Club for 50 years and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Harville Pinkleton; four children, Wayne Pinkleton, Alan Pinkleton, Jamie Morrisette and Scott Howerton; two grandchildren, Sam Pinkleton and Keley Koch; brother, Arnie Pinkleton; sister Maxine Hart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.