Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road
S. Prince George, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN FLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN J. FLY


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NORMAN J. FLY Obituary
Norman James Fly, 80, of Prince George, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Norman and Mildred Fly on September 22, 1938. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Fly and grandson, Alexander Moran. Mr. Fly served his country in the United States Army, retired as a supervisor from Southside Regional Medical Center and was an active member of the Jaycees. He is survived by his sons, Marc Fly (Sara) of Roanoke and Jamie Fly (Abbie) of Prince George; grandchildren, Marc Fly Jr. (Anne), Aaron Fly, Megan Fly, Penelope Fly and Shaina Fly; great-grandchildren, Princess Fly, Elaina Fly, Kursten Lynch and Isabelle Russell; and brother, Donald Fly (Betty) of Cleveland, Ohio. Visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 23 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now