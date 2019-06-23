|
|
Norman James Fly, 80, of Prince George, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Norman and Mildred Fly on September 22, 1938. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Fly and grandson, Alexander Moran. Mr. Fly served his country in the United States Army, retired as a supervisor from Southside Regional Medical Center and was an active member of the Jaycees. He is survived by his sons, Marc Fly (Sara) of Roanoke and Jamie Fly (Abbie) of Prince George; grandchildren, Marc Fly Jr. (Anne), Aaron Fly, Megan Fly, Penelope Fly and Shaina Fly; great-grandchildren, Princess Fly, Elaina Fly, Kursten Lynch and Isabelle Russell; and brother, Donald Fly (Betty) of Cleveland, Ohio. Visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 23 to June 24, 2019