Mr. Norman O. Johnson Sr., age 45, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away on March 18, 2019, with his wife and mother by his side at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA. He was born September 24, 1973, in Ancon, Panama, to the late Norman Johnson and Thelma E. Johnson.

He attended Dinwiddie High School and later graduated from Centura College with an Associates Degree in Computers and Information Technology. He was employed as a Tech 3 Machine Operator at Philip Morris. His hobbies included playing golf, basketball, ping pong, and video games. He was a very loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle who worked very hard and would do anything for his family. Everyone that he met loved him.

Norman is survived by his mother, Thelma E. Johnson; wife, Diana D. Johnson; son, Norman O. Johnson, Jr.; daughter, Elaina E. Johnson; sister, Danixa A. Johnson; and brother, Steven M. Johnson, Sr., all of Dinwiddie, VA. He is also survived by two nephews, Xavier A. Baird of Atlanta, GA, and Steven M. Johnson, Jr. of Dinwiddie, VA; niece, Macie J. Johnson of Chester; three aunts; multiple uncles and cousins, as well as a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019, at Bland and Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Cemetery followed by a repast at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., Petersburg, Va.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803. Condolences may be sent to www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019