|
|
Novie Ann Langhorst, 66, of Prince George, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late John Dennis Freeman and Dorothy Joyner Freeman. She was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Freeman. Novie was employed at Fort Lee, retiring after many years in Civil Service. She enjoyed sewing and cooking, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her beloved husband, Max Langhorst; children, David Couchman, Samantha Langhorst, and Rachel Bryant; grandchildren, Jessica Couchman, Joshua Couchman, Shay'Juan Squires, Jacoby Harris, Alexandria Bryant, and Aria Bryant; siblings, Diana Hilliker and Steven Freeman (Kathy). The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday 13, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020