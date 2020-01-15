|
|
On January 10, 2020, Ola V. Clements was given her wings and went to live with our Lord in Heaven. Ola V. was born on September 17, 1938, to Marie Byrd and J. W. Mitchell, in Grand Bayou, LA. She was one of five sisters; two of which are still living. In her early childhood, the family moved to Shreveport, LA where she grew up. It wasn't until she was in high school, at a "base social" in Shreveport, LA, that she would meet her future husband, Airman James Clements, Sr. The two met in April of 1954 and by October on that same year they had married. After a year, they were blessed with James Clements, Jr. and when it was time to get out of the Air Force, Mr. and Mrs. Clements moved home to Hopewell, VA.
Mr. Clements attended VSU and Ola V. helped to support and love her family as it grew again with Melvin Clements. As the family grew, so did the dream of a family business move into a reality. And at this time, Ola V. made their house into a loving home by helping the boys grow and mature and supporting the family efforts to grow and become a stable business in the city of Hopewell. As the boys went off to school, she came into the workforce and found her love outside the house with the Hopewell Public School System where she worked until she retired in 2010 to join her already retired husband.
Ola V. originally joined Union Baptist Church back in 61' where she was an active member of the usher board. She later joined Friendship Baptist Church where she was just as active with the Usher and various other ministries of the church. Many of us remember her love of fashion, as we think of her beautiful suits, nice hats and colorful scarves. She enjoyed going to the antique auctions for she had a love for nice cars. But her love for her granddaughter, Marquita and her great grandsons, Jason and Caleb were seen as well as felt. She was very proud of their accomplishments as well as all of her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Ola V. loved her family greatly and would do anything for anybody. Ola V. had a smile whenever you saw her and her laughter will be truly missed. She loved life and life loved her.
Ola V. Clements is survived by her husband, James Clements, Sr.; son, James Clements, Jr.; granddaughter, Marquita Spratley; great grandsons, Jason Brown, Caleb Brown, three sisters, Lela M. Howard sister- in- law, Monite Jones-Carlise; niece, Terrill Jones(DeAnna), Joseph Jones; great nephews, Rosalyn Capers, niece, Jasmine Capers, great niece, Trandon Tyler (Mykrah); great nephew, Rostrinique Drummond; brother-in- law, Julius Clements and beloved dog, Prince.
A Celebration of Life of will held 1:00 p.m.. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church, 1305 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA. Rev. Dr. Norwood Carson, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, Prince George, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA (804) 732-7841. Online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 15, 2020