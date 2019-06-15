Mrs. Olethia Glover Walker, 94, of 21002 Walkers Pond Drive, Sutherland, Virginia, was called from labor to reward on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia. She was born to the late John Irving Glover and Bessie Glover. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Walker Sr., and her sons, Lawrence C. Walker Sr. and Robert L. Walker Jr.; five sisters, Mable Bland, Jane Scott, Stella Clarke, Gladys Clarke and Ruth Harris; three brothers, John Glover, Lawrence Glover and William Billy Glover; and one devoted and loving daughter-in-law, Deacon Henrietta M. Walker.



Mrs. Walker confessed Christ at an early age and became a member of Rocky Branch Baptist Church. At Rocky Branch, she served as a member of the Missionary Ministry and attended regularly until her health declined.



Mrs. Walker attended Dinwiddie Training High School (the African American High School) after which she began working at Carnell Factory, Petersburg, VA, and then continued her work career at the White Oak Antique Shop in Dinwiddie, VA, along with driving the school bus for Dinwiddie County with over 40 plus years of service. During her tenure, she received an award of recognition from the county for her steadfast dedication of service. Along with her bus career, she was a devoted caretaker for various families within the community. She treated them as if they were her own and they treated her with the utmost respect as she took pride in all of her hard work.



Mrs. Walker loved her family deeply. She was a devoted wife, mother and proud grandmother. She was a gardener and, according to her son, "could plow a horse better than a man." She was a hard worker and set the foundation for her family as a provider through her profound work ethic. Mrs. Walker enjoyed collecting antiques, which included dishes, figurines and furniture. She was also a dog lover and had a dachshund named Jack who became her companion for life.



Left to cherish her memories are her loving and devoted son, Jesse J. Walker of Sutherland, VA; one daughter-in-law, Gladys Walker of Sutherland, VA; three loving and devoted grandsons, devoted caregiver Brian L. Walker Sr. of Sutherland, VA, Lawrence C. Walker Jr. (Tanya) of Chesterfield, VA, raised as her own and Kevin J. Walker Sr. (Torrie) of Bowie, MD; one loving and devoted granddaughter, Nedra W. Jones (Michael) of Chester, VA; seven great-grandchildren, Brian Walker Jr. of Chesterfield, VA., Lawrence C. Walker III of Olympia, WA, Michelle and Nakayla Jones of Chester, VA, Markos Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Lyndsea and Kevin (KJ) Walker of Bowie, MD; one great great-granddaughter, Elliyona Adams of Las Vegas, NV; one loving sister, Barbara Knight of Philadelphia, PA; two sisters-in-law, Lillian Dilworth of Petersburg, VA, and Virginia Walker of Sutherland, VA; three devoted friends and caregivers, Marie Beeler, Mary Easter Wilkerson, Christine Barber; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and neighbors.



Funeral services for Mrs. Olethia Glover Walker will be held 12 noon, Monday, June 17, 2019, at Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland, VA, with pastor Rev. Dr. Lynn G. Robinson eulogizing and Rev. Dr. Herbert Anderson officiating.



The family will receive friends at the residence of her son, Jesse Walker, 20803 River Road, Sutherland, VA, and will assemble there at 11 a.m. on the day of the service.



Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA, 804-863-4411.