Olive Stewart Gill, 98, of Matoaca, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
She was born September 27, 1920, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late J. Ernest and Cornelia E. Stewart and was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert C. Gill Sr. and her eight siblings. Mrs. Gill retired after many years of service from the Petersburg post office. She was a member of Ettrick United Methodist Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 136 in Ettrick.
She is survived by her sons, Herbert C. Gill Jr. and his wife Judy of Chester, and Craig Stewart Gill of Matoaca; grandchildren, Sherry G. Wright, Rachel G. Young, Craig Stewart Gill Jr. and Sarah G. Luck; sister, Arline S. McClellan and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with the Reverend Bob Lamb and the Reverend James Blankenship officiating. Interment will take place at East Matoaca Cemetery, Matoaca, Virginia. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ettrick United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2380, Petersburg, VA 23804. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
