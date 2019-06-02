|
|
Mrs. Olivia D. Peterson, affectionately known as "Liviy" and "OD," 87, of Petersburg, VA, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her residence. She was born on October 11, 1931, to the late Herbert L. Peters and Lloyd M. Peters.
Olivia grew up in Petersburg and attended Peabody High School, Petersburg, VA. She also attended Virginia State College for a period of time, studying Early Child Care. Olivia married the love of her life, Herbert Peterson. She adored him. They were married for over 50 years.
Olivia was one of the original teachers at Wyche's Kindergarten, located in Petersburg. She was also was employed at Central State Hospital in Petersburg, VA. Olivia's love for children prompted her to open her own child care center. She was an avid cook, as well, and decided to own and operate her own catering business, Olivia Catering. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, singing and fun times with her family and friends.
Olivia loved the Lord and listening to gospel music.One of her favorite scriptures was Psalm 23. She was a member of Good Shepard Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA.
Olivia was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Peterson; son, Charles Peterson; granddaughter, Arneese Peterson; parents, Herbert and Marie Peters; and brother, Herbert Peters.
Olivia is survived by her children, Herbert Peterson II (Paula) of Laurel, MD, Terry Peterson and Barbara Revish of Colonial Heights, VA, Mark H. Peterson (Erika) of Chester, VA; grandchildren, Terry Peterson, Gregory Peterson (Joaquina), Kevin Peterson, Sean Peterson (Michele), Kyona Revish, Taliscea Peterson, Shavonia Peterson, Mark B. Peterson, Alexandria Peterson, Brandon Edmonds, Jalyn Peterson, Erika Monroe, Nikki Monroe and Marsha Monroe; twenty great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; devoted daughter-in-law, Lottie Peterson (Charles) of Petersburg, VA; sister-in-law, Jean Peters of North Dinwiddie, VA; a devoted nephew who was like a son, Stephon Peters (Oraphan); devoted cousins and friends, Herbert and Lucille Goodwyn, Jacqueline Harper, Sarah Lee, Alexander and Ruth Ridley and Marie Clark; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 2 to June 3, 2019