Olivia S. Lingerfelt, of North Dinwiddie County, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She was born on June 18, 1929 in Petersburg to the late John and Opal Slate. She retired after 27 ½ years from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co.
Mrs. Lingerfelt was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lee Lingerfelt, Jr.; a daughter, Anita L. Hatton; four sisters and one brother.
She is survived by her two granddaughters, Angela H. Poarch and husband, Edward, and Jennifer L. Young; two great-grandchildren, Bryson G. Poarch and Gigi B. Young; and eight nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her nephew, Harry A. Livesay, Jr. and niece, Jayne Y. Feminella.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Melody Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at Southlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Dinwiddie Fire and EMS, 13516 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23841, or to Lifestar Ambulance, 300 N. Main St. Emporia, VA 23847.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 15, 2020