Mr. Omar Hashim Williams better known as "O.D.D. or Ramadan" 41, of 846 Wilcox St. Petersburg, VA, but his home was Bunker Hill BHB.
Omar was born March 14, 1979 to Annette Walker and Stephen Williams, his transition from his physical body was September 30, 2020, peacefully in his bed.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pauline Johnson and Mary Walker; his great-grandparents, Roscoe and Nettie Williams; a great-grandmother, Arlene Batts; a great aunt and uncle, Dorothy and Alonzo Lee, Sr.
He attended Petersburg High School and completed his GED at YouthBuild, where he also built homes for low-income families. He was currently attending Central College, where he was top of his class and very proud of it. He was also a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Omar is survived by his mother, Annette Walker, and his father, Stephen Williams; three devoted sisters, Jamilah Williams, Karen Adkins, and Jackie Fisher; his daughter, Markita Shaw, (Kita Shaw) and son, T'Sai Batson (Dee Dee Batson); his granddaughter, Aria Monee' Brockenbrough. Omar is also survived by his devoted family, Benjamin and Annie Walker, Diane Walker, Tammy Walker, Tracey and Rodney Dunn, Brenda and Russel Taylor, Linda and Ray Clark, Tara and Matthew Pegram; and a host of loving cousins, a niece, a devoted friend, Wakee Moore and the whole BHB family, too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.