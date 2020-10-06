1/1
OMAR HASHIM WILLIAMS
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OMAR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Omar Hashim Williams better known as "O.D.D. or Ramadan" 41, of 846 Wilcox St. Petersburg, VA, but his home was Bunker Hill BHB.

Omar was born March 14, 1979 to Annette Walker and Stephen Williams, his transition from his physical body was September 30, 2020, peacefully in his bed.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pauline Johnson and Mary Walker; his great-grandparents, Roscoe and Nettie Williams; a great-grandmother, Arlene Batts; a great aunt and uncle, Dorothy and Alonzo Lee, Sr.

He attended Petersburg High School and completed his GED at YouthBuild, where he also built homes for low-income families. He was currently attending Central College, where he was top of his class and very proud of it. He was also a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Omar is survived by his mother, Annette Walker, and his father, Stephen Williams; three devoted sisters, Jamilah Williams, Karen Adkins, and Jackie Fisher; his daughter, Markita Shaw, (Kita Shaw) and son, T'Sai Batson (Dee Dee Batson); his granddaughter, Aria Monee' Brockenbrough. Omar is also survived by his devoted family, Benjamin and Annie Walker, Diane Walker, Tammy Walker, Tracey and Rodney Dunn, Brenda and Russel Taylor, Linda and Ray Clark, Tara and Matthew Pegram; and a host of loving cousins, a niece, a devoted friend, Wakee Moore and the whole BHB family, too numerous to name.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 2, 2020
Prayers to your family, a great friend may you Rip love always
Tamika Thweatt
Friend
October 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Latara Porter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved