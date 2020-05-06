|
|
On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the Lord welcomed home, MSG Oneata D. Miller who departed this earth. "Neata" affectionately known by family and close friends was born on January 12, 1970, in Richmond, VA, to Betty J. Lambert Miller and Major Miller.
She attended Richmond Public Schools graduating from Armstrong High School in 1989. Neata enlisted in the United States Army where she served her country for 20 years receiving numerous awards such as Legion of Merit and Bronze Star to name a few. While serving her country she obtained an Associate in Liberal Arts, Bachelor's in Management and completed her education with a Master's in Public Administration.
Oneata later joined and became an active and extremely productive member of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA, where she worked diligently before her passing.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; one uncle, and an aunt.
Oneata is survived by her loving mother, Betty J. Lambert Miller (Leroy); father, Major Miller; devoted brother, Sylvester D. Miller; devoted nephew, Maurice D. Miller; four aunts, one devoted Costella Lambert; five uncles; a devoted cousin, Kevanique Cherry; three godchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Kevin Northam, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 6 to May 7, 2020