J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
ORIETT WALKER
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
575 Old Wagner Road
Petersburg, VA
ORIETT WALKER Obituary
Mrs. Oriett Walker, age 65, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA. Oriett was born September 9, 1953, to the late Johnnie Bush, Sr. and Deacon Maud Reid.

Oriett was preceded in death by her husband, James Walker, Sr.; grandson, Deonté Walker; step-father, Deacon Alfred Reid, Jr.; brother, Johnnie Bush, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Russell Canada.

Oriett attended Peabody High School and retired from Southside Virginia Training Center after 30 years of dedicated service. She was a devout Jehovah's Witness.

Oriett leaves to cherish her memories: three devoted loving children, James Walker, Jr. (Cassandra Wiggins) and Michelle Williams (Calvin Jr.), both of Chesterfield, VA, and Alfred Walker of Petersburg, VA; three sisters, Audrey Dubose (Jerome Smith) of Petersburg, VA, Deacon Denise Canada of Chesterfield, VA, and Reverend Latrelle Baker (Reverend Corey) of Chesterfield, VA; brother, Roderick Bush (Lorraine) of Lima, OH; two sisters-in-law, Mary Bush and Cynthia Davis of Petersburg, VA; two brothers-in-laws, Louis Walker of Durham, NC, and William Walker Jr. of Baltimore, MD. Oriett truly loved her four grandchildren, Jaylyn Walker of Henrico County, VA, Calvin III, Joshua and Caleb Williams of Chesterfield, VA; she was a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Oriett also loved her cat, Pretty Girl. Oriett's beautiful smile touched many people throughout her life to include a devoted loved one, Lamonté Hargraves and devoted friends, Chaketa Johnson, Queen Simmons and Winstead Barnes.

Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 575 Old Wagner Road, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
