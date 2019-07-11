|
|
Orion Lewis Birdsall Jr., 90, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center in Charlottesville.
He was born on November 25, 1928, in Dinwiddie County, a son of the late Orion Lewis and Sarah Pauline (Hawkes) Birdsall.
Orion was a 1950 graduate of Virginia Tech and later obtained his Master's Degree from Catholic University. He proudly served his country as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army ,where he served during the Korean War. He retired as Director of Training for the Internal Revenue Service after 26 years of service. He was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church and enjoyed volunteering and helping others.
Survivors include his loving wife of 17 years, Peggy W. Birdsall; his children, Jim Birdsall and wife Julie of North, Virginia, Robert Birdsall of Gloucester, Virginia and Anna Birdsall Prieto and husband Terry of Herndon, Virginia; his step-sons, Chris White and wife Bernadette of Dearborn Heights, Michigan and T. J. White and wife Stefanie of Leesburg, Virginia; his sister, Nancy Bain of Dinwiddie; 9 grandchildren, Susan, Carl, James, Dylan, Valentina, Ella, Max, Zack and Rebekah; 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Palmyra United Methodist Church by Pastor George Gorman. Interment will be held privately at Monticello Gardens in Charlottesville. The family will receive friends following the service at a reception in the church fellowship hall. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Orion's name may be made to the Palmyra United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 151, Palmyra, VA 22963, or to the Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 10 Slice Road, Palmyra, VA 22963.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos online at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019