Mr. Oscar Jones, Jr., better known as "Mr. Pudding," to everyone, went to his heavenly home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 30, 2019. "Mr. Puddin" was born September 11, 1940, in Prince George to the late Hester and Oscar Jones Sr.
He accepted Christ at a very young age and joined Mt. Hope Baptist Church in Prince George. He was a resident of Covington Court in Waverly, Virginia, where he was friends with all of the other occupants. He loved sitting on his balcony and speaking to everyone as they passed by. His favorite saying when asked how he was doing was, "I'm doing so good, I'm scared of myself." He retired from Beale Farms in 2001. As everyone know, he hated not working!! Having started at the age of around 10, it was just in his blood to work.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Jones; a sister, Shirley Crockett; three brothers, Ronnie B. Lewis, and Herbert; and one son, Levi Allen.
He leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, devoted Sandra Stringfield (Freddie) and Hilda Maple (Gilbert); four sons, Bobby Allen, Leon Jones, Jerome Jones, and Ron Lee Jones (Tunisha); nineteen grandchildren, Keon, Tequila, Sharnette, Shanta (Shawn), William III, Latrice, Michael, Kendall, Lavita, Darryl, Ambria, Delrick, Delmonte, Ronald Jr, Tyrell, Leon Jr, Amina, Tavarous, and Ronlesha; nineteen great-grandchildren; one devoted sister, Margie Claiborne; three brothers, Charlie Moody, Eugene Jones (Jean), and Jerome Jones (Tameka); sisters-in-law, Ruby Jones (Barbry), Hannah Evans, Anna Williams (Walter) and Barbara Williams; brother-in-law, John Allen (Shirley); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other relatives.
A special thank you to John Ridley and Larry Gray who would stop by and see him often. Also, a very special thank you to Ms. Geraldine Jackson of Waverly, for all her help. To the Covington Court residents: thank each and every one of you for always looking out for Mr. Puddin!
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Mars Hills A.M.E. Zion Church, 201 Main Street, Wakefield, VA, Pastor Dixon, eulogist. The interment to follow at Booker T. Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019