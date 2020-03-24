|
On Thursday, March 19, 2020, God called home his "Wounded Warrior" Sgt. E5 Otis Lee Tucker Jr. at Chippenham Hospital located in Richmond, VA, after a lengthy illness.
Otis affectionately known as "Squeeze" and or "Bubba" was born on May 9, 1944, to the late Otis Lee Tucker Sr. and Gertrude Wynn Tucker of Petersburg, VA.
"Bubba" attended Peabody High School. "Bubba" enlisted in the United States Army and fought in Vietnam War (1967-1969). "Bubba"was awarded several medals/badges to include: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman Badge, Markman (Rifle) before being Honorably Discharged in 1969.
In September 1976, while working at Petersburg General Hospital, now Southside Regional Medical Center as a custodial worker, he met his lifetime partner, Judieth Perkins of Brooklyn, New York. "Bubba" was a retired head custodial worker for Chesterfield County School Board. "Bubba" was a diehard Redskins Fan, avid Bid Whist and Spades player and "Bubba" loved fishing. "Bubba" was also a member of American Legion Post #120. "Bubba" was baptized at an early age per Rev.E.L. Tate at Metropolitan Baptist Church when it was located on Cedar Street in Petersburg, VA.
"Squeeze" was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce Tucker of Lynchburg, VA; brother, William "Wet" Tucker; sister, Alice Tucker Smith; nephew, Carlus "Buff" Tucker, all of Petersburg, VA.
On March 29, 1979, "Bubba" married his lifetime devoted wife, Judieth Perkins of Brooklyn, New York. March 29, 2020, would have been their 41st wedding anniversary.
"Bubba" is survived by his wife, Judieth Perkins Tucker of Chester, VA; a daughter, Maureen Tucker of S. Chesterfield, VA; son, Otis L. Tucker III of Petersburg, VA; sisters, Ruby and Katherine Tucker; brothers, Jerome, Lee and Eldren Tucker, all of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Jovanda, Antoinette, Joyce, Antoine and Jarvis Tucker, all of S. Chesterfield, VA, Dajah, Jada Tucker, both of Richmond, VA; great-grandchildren, Kynnedi, Caiden, Antoine Jr., D'oni, Olivia, Sylvia Tucker, London Heath and Rossy Beasley, all of S. Chesterfield, VA, Erin Tucker of Richmond, VA; aunts, Bertha Manson of Petersburg, VA, and Willie Meanor Wynn Branch of Carson, VA; numerous nieces and nephews, one devoted, James "Dervin" Tucker (Daikita) of Petersburg, VA; numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; devoted cousin, Thomas Williams (Patricia) of Chester, VA; devoted friends, Carrie Boker, Timothy Hobbs, Rhonda Shaw and Shelverdin Smith, all of Petersburg, VA.
A graveside service will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841.
