Mr. Otis Onell Waller of 13700 Lawing Drive, South Chesterfield, VA, departed this life Monday October 7, 2019, at the residence of his sister (3708 Woods Edge Road, South Chesterfield, VA).
Otis was born April 29, 1941. He was baptized at an early age at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, he later became a member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church where he was on the usher board for many years. Recently, he rededicated his life to the Lord and attended Word of Life Outreach Ministry on 14601 Woods Edge Road in South Chesterfield.
Otis worked numerous jobs in his lifetime, farming,truck driving, mechanic, brick yard, car detailing. He loved cooking, fishing and gardening. But the job that he gave his all to was working on lawn mowers.
Preceding Otis in death, his wife Louise; parents, Willie Lee and Effie Bowser; and his brother, Samuel Bowser.
Leaving to cherish Otis memories: his son, Douglas Waller; eight brothers, William Waller, Wallace Wade (Beverly) and Albert Bowser, both of Philadelphia, PA, Calvin Bowser (Vera) of Griffin, GA, Jerry Bowser (Vicky), Karl Bowser (Denise), Thomas Bowser, and Eddie Bowser (Janet); three sisters, Virginia Bowser, Robnette Johnson, and Joyce Ellis (James); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019