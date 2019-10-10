Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
OTIS WALLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
418 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for OTIS WALLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OTIS ONELL WALLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OTIS ONELL WALLER Obituary
Mr. Otis Onell Waller of 13700 Lawing Drive, South Chesterfield, VA, departed this life Monday October 7, 2019, at the residence of his sister (3708 Woods Edge Road, South Chesterfield, VA).

Otis was born April 29, 1941. He was baptized at an early age at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, he later became a member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church where he was on the usher board for many years. Recently, he rededicated his life to the Lord and attended Word of Life Outreach Ministry on 14601 Woods Edge Road in South Chesterfield.

Otis worked numerous jobs in his lifetime, farming,truck driving, mechanic, brick yard, car detailing. He loved cooking, fishing and gardening. But the job that he gave his all to was working on lawn mowers.

Preceding Otis in death, his wife Louise; parents, Willie Lee and Effie Bowser; and his brother, Samuel Bowser.

Leaving to cherish Otis memories: his son, Douglas Waller; eight brothers, William Waller, Wallace Wade (Beverly) and Albert Bowser, both of Philadelphia, PA, Calvin Bowser (Vera) of Griffin, GA, Jerry Bowser (Vicky), Karl Bowser (Denise), Thomas Bowser, and Eddie Bowser (Janet); three sisters, Virginia Bowser, Robnette Johnson, and Joyce Ellis (James); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OTIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now