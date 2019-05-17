|
SFC. Pablo Rivera, 98, of Prince George, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Clara Rivera and all (7) siblings.
Pablo, born in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, joined the US Army at the age of 19 and fought numerous battles throughout WWII including the beach invasion of Normandy on D-Day. Years later, he was deployed to Korea for the beach invasion of Inchon. He earned several medals during his service including (3) Bronze Stars, a Congressional Gold Medal, WWII Victory Medal, European, African and Middle Western Campaign Awards.
While stationed in France, he met his Wife in Verdun. Once married, they made a life at Fort Lee where he retired from the Army after 26 years leading to a second career with the post office for another 20 years, ultimately retiring in 1984.
He is an inspiration to all those who had known him. His greatest joys in life centered on family and particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all shall miss him greatly.
Pablo is survived by his devoted Wife of 63 years, Paula (Suzanne) Rivera; daughter, Claudine R. Pond; grandchildren, Angelique B. Stewart, and James C. Pond II; great grandchildren, Nicole Stewart, James C. Pond III, and Jalie A. Pond; nieces, Maria and Anna Gomez; and nephew, Jose Gomez.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Fort Lee Memorial Chapel, 1901 Sisisky Blvd. Building 10600, Fort Lee, Virginia 23801. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, honoring his love of children, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2019