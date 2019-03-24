Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
PAMALA LANE CLARK


1953 - 2019
PAMALA LANE CLARK
Pamala Lane Clark, 66, of Hopewell, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Lillie Lyman. Pamala is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, David O. Clark; son, Kenneth Clark and his wife, Heather; granddaughter, Rebecca Clark; sister, Kay Clark; nephew, Travis Clark.

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Hopewell Chapel, is assisting the family. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
