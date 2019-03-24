|
Pamala Lane Clark, 66, of Hopewell, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Lillie Lyman. Pamala is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, David O. Clark; son, Kenneth Clark and his wife, Heather; granddaughter, Rebecca Clark; sister, Kay Clark; nephew, Travis Clark.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Hopewell Chapel, is assisting the family. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019