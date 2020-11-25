Pamela "Pam" Boose, 58, of Colonial Heights departed this life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Col. Gordon & Nancy Boose. Always a familiar bright, beautiful smile and friendly wave to others, Pam will be missed and cherished by the many lives she touched as a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, friend, co-worker and neighbor. Pam leaves behind her sister, Deborah Boose Charboneau and her husband Larry of Colonial Heights, VA, and her brother Michael Boose and his wife Donna of Fayetteville, N.C. Pam was a very special "Aunt Pam" to her nieces, Jenna Boose Hudson and her husband Blake and Jessi Boose and to her nephews Michael Charboneau, Matthew Charboneau and Joseph Charboneau, Michael Boose Jr. and his wife Laura, Brad Boose and Justin White. Pam was also a great-aunt to Cameron Hudson, Tyler Hudson & Coleman Hudson. Pam was blessed to be encircled in her life with the love, protection and adoration of many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Pam began her long and rewarding career as an office assistant in the home health department of St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, FL. After moving with her parents to Fayetteville, N.C., Pam worked as a library assistant at the Cumberland County Public Library where she was honored as the first recipient of the Cumberland County Cares Award in 2007. After moving to live with her sister, Pam continued her career as a library assistant at the Prince George County Library. Pam was an avid bowler, competed in many leagues and had a room full of trophies. Pam was active in Special Olympics
. She loved to dance and stayed current with her music collection.
A private celebration of life will be held at an undetermined date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and Special Olympics
. Pam's family would like to thank all of the caring nurses and staff at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Laura with Kindred Hospice. Arrangements made by The Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.