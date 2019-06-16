|
|
Pamela C. Thrift, 73, of Chester, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born November 21, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leon LeRoy and Mamie Jeanette Crowder. She attended Community Christian Fellowship and was very active with the Petersburg High School graduating class of 1964. She loved sewing and crafting, and cherished her time with her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. She also enjoyed spoiling her pets. Pamela is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Haddon Thrift Jr.; son, John David Thrift and wife Catherine; grandchildren, Grace and Ella Thrift; sister, Rebecca C. King and husband James; brothers, Leon L. Crowder III and Robert Crowder; two nieces and two nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends an hour before the service on Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her local SPCA, 201 Temple Ave # E, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 16 to June 17, 2019