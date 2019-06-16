Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA THRIFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA C. THRIFT


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PAMELA C. THRIFT Obituary
Pamela C. Thrift, 73, of Chester, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born November 21, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Leon LeRoy and Mamie Jeanette Crowder. She attended Community Christian Fellowship and was very active with the Petersburg High School graduating class of 1964. She loved sewing and crafting, and cherished her time with her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. She also enjoyed spoiling her pets. Pamela is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John Haddon Thrift Jr.; son, John David Thrift and wife Catherine; grandchildren, Grace and Ella Thrift; sister, Rebecca C. King and husband James; brothers, Leon L. Crowder III and Robert Crowder; two nieces and two nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends an hour before the service on Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her local SPCA, 201 Temple Ave # E, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now