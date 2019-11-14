Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road, S.
Prince George, VA
View Map
More Obituaries for PAMELA MOORE
PAMELA McFARLAND MOORE


1955 - 2019
PAMELA McFARLAND MOORE Obituary
PAMELA M. MOORE
I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith, 2 Timothy 4:7. Born on February 17, 1955, Pamela McFarland Moore, 64, of Amelia, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Linkous McFarland; and mother, Elaine Peffer McFarland; and her favorite aunt, Kathleen Mason.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles L. Moore Jr.; sons, John Thomas Moore and wife, Dara and Joshua James Moore and wife, Dana; her precious grandchildren, Payton Elizabeth Moore, Landon Thomas Moore and Avery Elizabeth Moore; her mother-in-law, whom she loved like a mother, Charlotte Joyner Dabney; sisters-in-law, Connie Cleaton (Raymond), Brenda Hubbard (John), and Charlotte Goins (Brian); her closest friend, Miriam Williams; and her beloved, Snowball.
Pamela was a girl scout and became a Scout Leader. Her calm demeanor and infectious outlook on life will be missed.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
