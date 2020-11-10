Pamela Paris Henderson was born on June 18, 1944, in Hopewell, VA, to the late Charles and Ruth Paris. She departed this life on November 2, 2020.
Pam was a 1962 graduate of Colonial Heights High School. She attended Mary Washington College and received her Master's Degree from Virginia State University. She was a longtime member of Highland United Methodist Church. Pam was employed by the Colonial Heights School System for more than 40 years as a teacher, guidance counselor and social worker. She loved reading, traveling, watching basketball, relaxing at the beach and above all else, spending time with her beloved grandsons.
Left to cherish her memories are two daughters, Jana Henderson and Jennifer Merrell (Paul); two grandsons, Davis and Aaron Merrell; an aunt, Margaret Davis; special caregiver, Candace Bunn; and a host of in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home, Wilson, NC, is assisting the Henderson family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.thomasyelverton.com.