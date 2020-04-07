|
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, God in his infinite wisdom called home our beloved, Dr. Patrell V. Goodwyn, who was affectionately known to many as "Dr. G." Patrell was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William T. Goodwyn, Sr. and Adeline B. Goodwyn; maternal grandparents, Albert and Mary M. Pride; her devoted god-parents, Herbert D. Bland, Sr. and Fredricka Delores Bland.
Patrell graduated from Petersburg High School in the Class of 1984. She enrolled in Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in the Fall of 1984, where she earned Bachelor of Arts in Communication Disorders in 1988 and a Master of Arts in Communicative Sciences and Disorders in 1992. She earned a Master of Arts in Community Counseling from Hampton University in 1998. In 2010, she also earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Phoenix and immediately was affectionately called by the students that she served as "Dr. G."
Dr. G started her professional career as a Speech Language Pathologist, specializing in Home Health in Virginia Beach, VA; and, then she worked as a Speech Language Pathologist for the Cities of Portsmouth, and Newport News, VA. Later, she chose to return to an institutional setting to work as Speech Language Pathologist at Eastern State Hospital, in Williamsburg, VA, and served as an Adjunct Professor at Norfolk State University. After leaving Norfolk State she began working as a Speech Language Pathologist at SECEP (Southeastern Cooperative Education Programs) in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. Dr. G never ceased in her earnest desire to assist children with communicating effectively and improving their verbal and non-verbal language skills in order for them to succeed in their educational goals; so, she began working in Henrico County Public Schools in 2009 as a Speech Language Pathologist, in addition to serving as a mentor and confidant to many children and colleagues until her passing. It is because of these experiences that she cultivated loving and lasting friendships across the country.
Dr. G enjoyed traveling and had opportunities to travel extensively internationally over her lifetime. She was an avid lover of jazz concerts with enjoying live concerts in and outside of Virginia. She was initiated in the beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in 1989 and was a Diamond Life member in the Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. She was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church of Petersburg, VA, serving as a member of The Jewels, Brownie Scouts, Girl Scouts, Youth Choir and Youth Usher Board. Dr. G was a member of The Petersburg Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Dr. G was a kind, considerate, and caring person who was always willing to help others without any hesitation or any expectation of praise or acknowledgement.
Our beloved Dr. G leaves a legacy of love and faithfulness to her loving and devoted parents, William T. "Pip" Goodwyn, Jr. and Florence P. Goodwyn of Petersburg, VA; aunts, Anita Gales of Atlanta, GA, Dorothy G. Johnson (Ronald) of Clayton, NC, and Shirley G. Fleming of Greensboro, NC; uncles, Kenneth Gales of Bushkill, Pennsylvania, and James B. Goodwyn (Cynthia), South Chesterfield, VA; and a devoted cousin, Dr. Rachell Johnson of Richmond, CA; god-sons, Azikiweh AR. Hall of East Orange, NJ, and Kevin L. Hall, Jr., of Raleigh, NC. Additionally, Dr G. was blessed with a host of cousins and friends too numerous to mention. Her faithful friends, Cheryl Williams, Petersburg, VA, Gloria Daniel (Michael), Phoenix, AZ; Helivi Holland, Esq., Suffolk, VA; Andrea Jones (Levi) of Newport News, VA; Lynn White-Saul, Esq. (Phil) of Midlothian, VA, Joann Lewis-Nixon and Michelle Lewis, both of Hampton, Virginia, Pamela Lundy of Chesterfield, VA, and Dr. Robert Parson of Newport News, VA, will forever miss her presence in their lives.
Notably, Dr. G was blessed to have special people in her life who nurtured her from childhood to adulthood: Col. (Ret.) Lula B. Holland and Lula H. Lawson, both of South Chesterfield, Virginia, Marian Godette (Matthew) of Suffolk, VA, Brenda J. Jiggetts of Newport News, VA, John F. Jones, Jr. of South Chesterfield, VA, the Jones Family of Prince George, VA, Mama Mable and Daddy Joe of Hampton, VA, the Roberts Family of South Chesterfield, VA, Cecelia Johnson and Shirley Dobie (Sam), both of Petersburg, VA, Izon Johnson Murphy and Peggy Custis (Frederick), both of South Chesterfield, VA, Catherine Fort of Prince George, VA, Virginia and Janice Mann of Petersburg, VA. Also the late Doris D. Jones ("My Aunt Doris") and the late Brenda R. Williams, the late William W. Lawson, Jr. the late Cleveland Johnson and William Claiborne.
The family of the late Dr. Patrell V. Goodwyn extends immense appreciation to everyone for their support during Patrell's journey in life, particularly at any time of struggle.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Dr. Patrell, will be announced at a later time and date.
In honoring the giving spirit of their loving daughter, William and Florence ask that in lieu of sending floral arrangements that you would consider making a donation to the . If you desire to donate to the , please go to and follow these steps:Click on "Give In Honor & Memorial," check the box to "Make a Tribute in Memory," under make a gift in memory, enter the name of Our Angel, Dr. Patrell V. Goodwyn, an complete the process by entering your payment method. It lays upon her parents' hearts that all donations can support Patrell's legacy and her love for others to live on.
