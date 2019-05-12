Ms. Patricia Ann Jackson, affectionally known as Lil Pat, of 3812 Puddledock Road Trailer 142, Prince George, Virginia, received her wings on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at VCU Medical Center.



Patricia was born on July 28, 1964 in Richmond, Virginia, to Mary L. Martin and the late George Coleman. She was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Virginia.



Patricia was currently employed at Cantu Contracting Inc., Fort Lee, Virginia, until her illness. Patricia was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Coleman and a sister, Tonya A. Coleman.



Patricia leaves to cherish her memories her loving mother, Mary L. Martin; stepfather, George Martin, of Petersburg; brothers, Eddie M. Jackson Jr., Phillip Coleman, both of Chester, Virginia and Clearance Weaver of New York; sisters, Sherita Jamison, Pamela

Coleman, both of Hopewell, Virginia, Patricia A. Jackson and Jacqueline Jackson of the District of Columbia; aunts, Gail Perry, Rosetta Rowe, Mattie McNeil, Maggie Smith, Bunnie Farrar, Gail Johnson; uncles, Larry Rives, Roy Rives, Clifton Rives and Steve Rives; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family of Patricia Ann Jackson would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation all the physicians, nurses and staff at the VCU Medical Center, Virginia Hospice and everyone for all your prayers, support and kind deeds.



A funeral will be held on Wednesday May 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia, with the pastor Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 804-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from May 12 to May 13, 2019