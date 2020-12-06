Patricia Akers Vaughn, "Patty", 73, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hopewell on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She is preceded in death by father and mother, Winston and Trula, and sisters Pam and Melody. Patty is survived by her husband of 48 years, Danny Vaughn, brother Rusty Akers (JoAnn), nephews Winston, Tyler, John, and Jeremy, nieces Katelyn and Jennifer, several aunts and cousins, and numerous extended family and friends. She graduated John Tyler Summa Cum Laude with two degrees in Computer Information Systems. She worked at Allied-Signal for 30 years before retiring in 1999. Few people knew Patty still had a motorcycle license and ten stiches in her leg from riding dirt bikes. As a Neil Diamond groupie, she attended 15 concerts, and even spoke to him briefly in Norfolk. Patty and Danny rode bicycles together after retirement and she loved it. She enjoyed organized rides, but also liked cruising around town. Patty celebrated her 60th birthday by cycling 2000 miles that year. She also loved to walk and carried enough milk bones for half the dogs in Hopewell. Patty enjoyed eating out for every meal. Patty and Danny would dress alike and were called "the twins" at several restaurants. Patty would help anyone, especially if it involved an animal. She was extremely unselfish and kindhearted, and will be missed. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the JT Morriss Hopewell Chapel on West Broadway. Memorial contributions may be made to any organization that takes care of animals. Condolences may be registered with www.jtmorriss.com