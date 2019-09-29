The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA WALKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANN BOOTH WALKER


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA ANN BOOTH WALKER Obituary
Ms. Patricia Ann Booth Walker, 69, affectionally known as Mema Pat departed this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born on August 5, 1950, to the late Geneva Booth and James Hill.

She was a native of Petersburg, Virginia, and attended the Petersburg Public School System. She retired from Central State Hospital as a Mental Health Technician. Her personality will be fondly remembered, for she was the life of the party, loved to smile and talk her "junk." If you knew her, you would know what that meant.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Booth; father, James Hill; brother, John D. Hill; and grandson, Anthony Hudgins, Jr.

Patricia leaves to remember and cherish her memories: three daughters, devoted Carol Marie Booth whom was her caregiver until her passing, Tacey K. Booth, and Shimaka Spurlock; one son, James Curry (Kim); three sisters, Gladys Thomas, Michelle Hill, and Kimetha Hill; brothers, James Booth and James Hill; grandchildren, Candace Tucker, Rickyta Tucker, Deja Clark, Khadijah Whitfield, Burnette Drew, Michael Wimberly and Ayana Wimberly; 18 greatgrandchildren and one devoted, Juelz Spain; several nieces, nephews, one devoted niece, Deborra Mickey Hill (Shada); sister-in-law, Betty Price; and devoted friends of many years, Tyrone Myrick, Ms. Beck and a host of friends.

Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September, 30, 2019, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803. Rev. Ricky Tucker, officiating. The family will assemble 12:30 p.m., on the day of service.

Professional services are entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now