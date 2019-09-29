|
|
Ms. Patricia Ann Booth Walker, 69, affectionally known as Mema Pat departed this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born on August 5, 1950, to the late Geneva Booth and James Hill.
She was a native of Petersburg, Virginia, and attended the Petersburg Public School System. She retired from Central State Hospital as a Mental Health Technician. Her personality will be fondly remembered, for she was the life of the party, loved to smile and talk her "junk." If you knew her, you would know what that meant.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Geneva Booth; father, James Hill; brother, John D. Hill; and grandson, Anthony Hudgins, Jr.
Patricia leaves to remember and cherish her memories: three daughters, devoted Carol Marie Booth whom was her caregiver until her passing, Tacey K. Booth, and Shimaka Spurlock; one son, James Curry (Kim); three sisters, Gladys Thomas, Michelle Hill, and Kimetha Hill; brothers, James Booth and James Hill; grandchildren, Candace Tucker, Rickyta Tucker, Deja Clark, Khadijah Whitfield, Burnette Drew, Michael Wimberly and Ayana Wimberly; 18 greatgrandchildren and one devoted, Juelz Spain; several nieces, nephews, one devoted niece, Deborra Mickey Hill (Shada); sister-in-law, Betty Price; and devoted friends of many years, Tyrone Myrick, Ms. Beck and a host of friends.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September, 30, 2019, at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA., 23803. Rev. Ricky Tucker, officiating. The family will assemble 12:30 p.m., on the day of service.
Professional services are entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, Virginia. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019