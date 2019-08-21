Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
PATRICIA ANN GRIFFITH


1933 - 2019
PATRICIA ANN GRIFFITH Obituary
Patricia Ann Griffith, 86, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Tudor and Julie Cook Tudor; her loving husband, Raymond E. Griffith, Sr.; and her sister, Mary Tudor Klonis.

She is survived by her son, Raymond E. Griffith, Jr. and wife, Carol; her daughter, Julie Griffith Ashmore and husband, Michael; granddaughter, Lori Ashmore Condit and husband, Matthew; and grandson, Joseph M. Ashmore.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
