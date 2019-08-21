|
Patricia Ann Griffith, 86, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Tudor and Julie Cook Tudor; her loving husband, Raymond E. Griffith, Sr.; and her sister, Mary Tudor Klonis.
She is survived by her son, Raymond E. Griffith, Jr. and wife, Carol; her daughter, Julie Griffith Ashmore and husband, Michael; granddaughter, Lori Ashmore Condit and husband, Matthew; and grandson, Joseph M. Ashmore.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019