PATRICIA A. HARRIS

Mrs. Patricia Ann Harris, 69, of Hopewell, VA, was granted her angel wings on May 1, 2019, at Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, VA.

Patricia, the oldest of seven children, was born to Linwood and Thelma Holloway on July 13, 1949, in Raleigh, NC. At the age of two, she moved with her family to Hopewell where she grew up and attended public school. In 1977, Patricia married Michael B. Harris of Hopewell. She and her husband moved to Maryland in 1984 where they resided for more than three decades until returning to Hopewell in 2018.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Linwood and Thelma Holloway; her brother, Linwood "Turk" Holloway, Jr.; and her sister, Shirley Mae Holloway. She is survived by, Michael Harris, her loving husband of 42 years; six devoted children-Joe Holloway of Bryan's Road, MD; Michelle Holloway of Baltimore, MD; Tracey Holloway of Culpepper, VA; Kristy Henriquez (Manuel) of Hyattsville, MD; Michael Harris II of Hopewell, VA; and Tramaine Harris of Temple Hills, MD; four grandchildren-Jasmine Holloway, Joe Holloway, Jr., Javon Holloway, and Jaslyn Hairston; and one great-grandchild, Amari Garrison. Patricia leaves behind three brothers-Billy Holloway, Jerry Lee Holloway, and Michael Wayne Holloway; a sister, Pauletta Essiam (Peter); two uncles-Clee Holloway and Doc Holloway, Jr.; an endearing cousin, Bobby Holloway; and several special friends- Kim Cartwright, Corey Hairston, Anthony Strother and Catrina Wilson. She also has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will treasure fond memories of her life.

Patricia was employed in the housekeeping department of the Marriott Corporation in Washington, DC, for eight years. In 1990, she was hired by the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) in Washington where she worked for 28 years in housekeeping and as a clerical administrator. Patricia was union vice-president of Local #626 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) in Washington. She took pride in her union endeavors and was the principle in efforts to increase the salaries of women working for the AOC. In the federal case, Harris v. Architect of the Capitol, 16 F. Supp. 2d8 (DDC, 1998), the court ruled in favor of Patricia and other plaintiffs whose lawsuit alleged that female, custodial workers employed by the AOC were paid significantly less than their male co-workers for performing essentially the same work. Under the settlement reached in the case, women and men working as custodians/laborers would earn equal pay, and current employees would receive an upgrade and a lump sum payment. As a result of the lawsuit victory, Patricia was invited to speak at a banquet in her honor hosted by AFSCME in New York City.

Patricia enjoyed life and the joy of her laughter filled a room. She valued family and birthday celebrations became an integral part of being able to commune with her loved ones. Christmas was a special time for her, and she enjoyed decorating and cooking for the holiday. She was competitive and was always ready for a game of "tunk," but playing bingo had a special place in Patricia's heart. She played in NC, SC, WV, CT, MD as well as in VA. After retiring, she volunteered to take a lead role in her senior citizen program. Patricia also had various opportunities to vacation with her husband, and they traveled to Hawaii, the Bahamas, Canada, Mexico, and throughout the United States.

A public viewing is scheduled at the Bland & Tucker Funeral Home (1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA 23860) on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to receive visitors.

A homegoing service in loving memory of Patricia Ann Harris will be held at Union Baptist Church (212 Rev. C. W. Harris St., Hopewell, VA 23860) on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. John E. Johnson, Jr. officiating. Her casket will be open for viewing from 12:30 p.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at the Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery (4745 Mt. Sinai Rd., Prince George, VA 23875). A repast for family and out-of-town guests will be in the fellowship hall of Union Baptist Church after the interment.

Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of the Bland & Tucker Funeral Home (1500 Arlington Rd., Hopewell, VA 23860/804-458-5357). Cards and flowers may be sent to Bland & Tucker Funeral Home in Hopewell, and online condolences may be submitted to www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from May 8 to May 9, 2019