Patricia Ann Jones left her earthly home to be with the Lord February 27, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Patricia was born April 22, 1950, to Mary Ellen Brooks. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ellen Brooks; sister, Linda E. Brooks; brothers, Harold Lee Brooks, John Brooks, Sr.; aunt, Alma Brooks; and brother-in-law, George Batts.
Patricia became a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church at an early age. She served on the Ladies Usher Board and Hospitality Committee until her health failed. Patricia was a loving caring person who would help anyone in distress. Patricia attended Petersburg Public School. Patricia's working career started at Virginia Linen, Firestone, Philip Morris, and she retired from Honeywell. Patricia was also a member of the Eastern Star PHA Chapter No. 33, Order of Tents, Mahalia Tent No. 29, Zeta Phi Beta Amicae.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband and caregiver, Earl C. Jones; one devoted son, William Lydell Brooks of Petersburg; one daughter, Latasha Raines of Petersburg; one stepdaughter, Tasha Harris of Colonial Heights; one devoted brother, Charles Brooks (Debra) of Chester; one sister, Cecelia Batts of S. Chesterfield; sisters-in-law, Laura Brooks of Petersburg, Vanessa Brooks of Ettrick, Doris Parker(Freddy) of Georgia, Zora Hanks and Debbie Hanks of Northern, Virginia; mother-in-law, Rose Jones of Stony Creek; brothers-in-law, Bert Jones (Glentia) of Stony Creek, Jeffery Jones (Shirley) of Dinwiddie, Stanley Wyatt, Jr. of New Jersey; devoted niece, Melissa Sydnor; devoted cousin, William E. Brooks(Womb) of Petersburg; devoted friends, Alvin and Deborah McKensie, Carolyn Johnson, Patricia Shaw, Shirley Shaw, Shineka Shaw and family, Shirley Byrd and family, Clyde and Cathy Pender and family, Beatrice Bowman, Shirley Deloath, Ardell Scott, Marion Jones, Sharon Taylor, Delois Young; and a host of other friends among them her neighbor Mrs. Anna Seasbey.
Special thanks to the staff of Adult Healthcare Solutions, the medical staffs of SRMC, Bonview Rehab, Colonial Heights Rehab, Vibra Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and a very special thanks to Adrian Lewis, the caregiver.
Patricia will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday March 6, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805. Burial will follow at the Walker-Jones Family Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel - Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020