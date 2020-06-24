Patricia Broadwell Boyd, 81, of Henrico, VA and formerly of Dinwiddie, VA passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Born in Richmond, VA she was the daughter of the late R.J. and Kathleen Hickerson Broadwell; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D.R. Boyd. Mrs. Boyd has worked at McGuire's VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA as a registered nurse. After leaving the hospital, she went on to retire from the Department of Social Services in Dinwiddie County after 18 years of dedicated service. She was a member of Skipwith Baptist Church and was a proud 2-time breast cancer survivor. Later in life she took great pride in caring for her husband who suffered with ALS.
Mrs. Boyd is survived by her children, Karen Lynn Seeley (Michelle Johnson), Kelly B. Harris (John) and Franklin Kenneth Boyd; six grandchildren, Jordan Seeley, Luke, Faith and Jonah Harris; and Andrew and Matthew Boyd; two great-grandchildren, James and Aliza Seeley; a brother, Charles Broadwell (Brenda); two sisters, Carolyn Horton and Kathy Broadwell; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Asbury Memorial Cemetery, McKenney, VA.
The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Skipwith Baptist Church, 1900 Skipwith Rd., Richmond, VA 23229 in memory of Patricia Boyd.
