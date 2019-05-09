|
Ms. Patricia D. Jackson of 833 Rome Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 15, 1952, to the proud parents, Edward F. "Chucky" Jackson and Fannie Ruth Jackson.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Nathaniel Jackson, Edward "Bubba Lee" Jackson, and Milton Jackson; and granddaughter, Malia Jackson.
At an early age, Patricia accepted Christ and was baptized at Trinity Baptist Church. She attended Petersburg City Public Schools and Chesterfield Technical Center where she earned a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. For 30 years, she worked as a LPN at Hiram Davis Medical Center. Patricia was a faithful member of Third Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA.
Patricia leaves to cherish her memory: a loving and devoted daughter, Monica D. Jackson of Dinwiddie, VA; four sisters, Gwendolyn Sellers and Arneda Johnson, both of Baltimore, MD, Joan Merritt (Howard) and Faye Jackson, both of Petersburg, VA; one brother, Maurice Jackson of Chesapeake, VA; one aunt, Melcena Jackson of New Haven, CT; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends among them three devoted, Deborah Grandison, Claudette Fitzgerald, and Hazel Williams.
Patricia loved to spend time with her family and friends as well as caring for others. She especially loved traveling to Atlantic City and playing Pokerkeno at family gatherings. Her warm smile and welcoming embrace will be forever missed.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 24815 Creek Lane, North Dinwiddie, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 9 to May 10, 2019