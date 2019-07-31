|
|
Patricia Garrett Rene, 74, of Prince George, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Prince George, VA., to the late Douglas Dance Garrett and Louise Sanderson Garrett. Patricia retired after 22 years from Appomattox Regional Library. She is preceded in death by her brother, Wesley Howell Garrett.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Daniel Rene; daughter, Michelle Gilbert (Robert); son, Daniel Rene Jr. (Christine); sister in-law, Charlotte Garrett; and Grandchildren, Courtney Rene Martin, Wilson Rene, Tyler Rene, and Catherine Rene.
The family will receive friends and family at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son funeral home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. Following the service, all are welcome to attend a reception held at Shoney's restaurant in Hopewell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choosing. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019