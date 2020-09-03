1/1
PATRICIA GEORGE PATTERSON
1963 - 2020
Mrs. Patricia George Patterson was born June 15, 1963 to Gloria George and Jesse Broadnax in Jamacia Queens New York Patricia went to live in Brooklyn, New York with her cousin Fannie and her husband Henry B. Bradley, Jr. and family at an early age. Patricia graduated with a diploma from Bayshore High School. During her life she moved to Queens, New York, where she met the Love of her life Kerry Patterson. Patricia then moved with Kerry back to his home State of Petersburg, Virginia, where they were married. Patricia lived in Virginia for the remainder of her life.

Patricia was preceded in death by husband, Kerry Patterson; father Jessie Brodnax; grandmother, Catherine Brodnax; father-in-law, Ernest Jackson and cousins, Mr. Henry Bradley, Jr. and Mrs. Fannie Bradley.

Those left to cherish Patricia's memories: her aunt, Gertrude Franklin whom Patricia called "Ma"; sisters, Eunice Grady and Coleen Bradley; brother, Henry B. Bradley III; sisters, Sverna Bradley, Serena Bradley, Eurska Johnson (Greg), Ayesha Smith (Phil), and Clementina Bradley; a brother, Naquon and sister, HopeLang Gurley; aunts, Doris Brodnax and Linda Massey; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great neices, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

On behalf of the late Patricia G. Patterson the family would like to thank the VCU Community Memorial Hospital the Emergency Room Staff especially Frankie, Registered Nurse, the ICU Staff especially Dana, Registered Nurse and the Patient Experience Representative, Lillian Gibson. The family would also like to thank District-19 Caseworkers Mr. Anthony and Ms. Brittany for all the help throughout this unexpected and difficult time. May God continue to bless each and everyone of you for the compassion, professionalism, dedication and hard work you put into caring for our sister.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Virtual viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on our website.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
SEP
4
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
Reflections of a life....

Written by Linda L. Brodnax-Massey

August 25, 2020

To my Niece Patricia George- Patterson

The first time, I ever saw your face, I was nervous and running all over the place.

I begged them to hold you, in my lap for time.

The first time I held you, I was only 9.

Time is funny, life is strange, circumstances occurs and then comes change.

You were raised by your cousins, with care and love.

God makes no mistakes, our life's journey, is written above.

You enjoyed your time on earth, with the love of your life; the day Mr. Kerry Patterson, made you his wife.

So the chapters in your life have come to an end.

The legacy you leave us, was your passion to give.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace Tristy.

Your family loves you.

But God loved you best.

No more pain, no more suffering, it's ok sweetie, go-ahead and take your rest.

Now To The Family and Friends, if you know this song.

Won't you in celebration of Pat's life, greatfully sing along?

When we all, get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing it will be when we all get to heaven, well sing and shout the victory.






August 25, 2020
I would like to say Patricia was a kind loving person, she loved family and cherished friend ship, she truly will be miss , I'm her Aunt , she loving call me Ma
August 23, 2020
You have are deepest condolences
August 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. My sister was beautiful, kind, caring and oh so funny. She will be painfully missed by any and all who knew her. If she smiled, you'd smile without even knowing why, she was contagious that way... I love you Tricia...
August 18, 2020
To Patricia's Beloved Family,

I met Patricia at Southside Regional at the old facility building. She was a delightful lady, always smiling and making folks feel better as they visited the cafeteria. I looked forward to seeing her each day. Although we were not able to work together a long time, she would call me from time to time, just to say "hello" and catch up on what I was doing and let me know what she was doing. She was a sincere friend and I miss those calls. But, I will never forget Patricia's beautiful smile and uplifting personality. She overcame many obstacles, and I believe she is beside the Lord now, still smiling and still making others happy. I believe I will see her again some day. May God bless you all and keep you in his loving arms.
August 18, 2020
