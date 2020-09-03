Mrs. Patricia George Patterson was born June 15, 1963 to Gloria George and Jesse Broadnax in Jamacia Queens New York Patricia went to live in Brooklyn, New York with her cousin Fannie and her husband Henry B. Bradley, Jr. and family at an early age. Patricia graduated with a diploma from Bayshore High School. During her life she moved to Queens, New York, where she met the Love of her life Kerry Patterson. Patricia then moved with Kerry back to his home State of Petersburg, Virginia, where they were married. Patricia lived in Virginia for the remainder of her life.
Patricia was preceded in death by husband, Kerry Patterson; father Jessie Brodnax; grandmother, Catherine Brodnax; father-in-law, Ernest Jackson and cousins, Mr. Henry Bradley, Jr. and Mrs. Fannie Bradley.
Those left to cherish Patricia's memories: her aunt, Gertrude Franklin whom Patricia called "Ma"; sisters, Eunice Grady and Coleen Bradley; brother, Henry B. Bradley III; sisters, Sverna Bradley, Serena Bradley, Eurska Johnson (Greg), Ayesha Smith (Phil), and Clementina Bradley; a brother, Naquon and sister, HopeLang Gurley; aunts, Doris Brodnax and Linda Massey; along with a host of nieces, nephews, great neices, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
On behalf of the late Patricia G. Patterson the family would like to thank the VCU Community Memorial Hospital the Emergency Room Staff especially Frankie, Registered Nurse, the ICU Staff especially Dana, Registered Nurse and the Patient Experience Representative, Lillian Gibson. The family would also like to thank District-19 Caseworkers Mr. Anthony and Ms. Brittany for all the help throughout this unexpected and difficult time. May God continue to bless each and everyone of you for the compassion, professionalism, dedication and hard work you put into caring for our sister.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Virtual viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on our website.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.