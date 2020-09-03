Reflections of a life....



Written by Linda L. Brodnax-Massey



August 25, 2020



To my Niece Patricia George- Patterson



The first time, I ever saw your face, I was nervous and running all over the place.



I begged them to hold you, in my lap for time.



The first time I held you, I was only 9.



Time is funny, life is strange, circumstances occurs and then comes change.



You were raised by your cousins, with care and love.



God makes no mistakes, our life's journey, is written above.



You enjoyed your time on earth, with the love of your life; the day Mr. Kerry Patterson, made you his wife.



So the chapters in your life have come to an end.



The legacy you leave us, was your passion to give.



Sleep In Heavenly Peace Tristy.



Your family loves you.



But God loved you best.



No more pain, no more suffering, it's ok sweetie, go-ahead and take your rest.



Now To The Family and Friends, if you know this song.



Won't you in celebration of Pat's life, greatfully sing along?



When we all, get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing it will be when we all get to heaven, well sing and shout the victory.















Linda Brodnax

Family