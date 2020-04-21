|
|
Mrs. Patricia J. Walker of 1832 Chuckatuck Avenue, Petersburg, VA, passed away after midnight on Friday, April 18, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. Patricia was born to Gloria and William Jackson in New York.
Patricia was a loving, giving person who never met a stranger. She was a CNA and worked well with her clients. Her kind spirit, joy able disposition made her and excellent caregiver.
She was an active participant in worship at Royal Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA and she served on the hospitality committee. Patricia was a fun-loving person. She rather smile than to confront wrong. She was a wonder woman who loved her family and she always made them feel welcome.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 32 years and they were inseparable, James A. Walker (she affectionately called him "Babe". Patricia is also survived by her step-daughter, Rhonda Butts; step-son, Quentin J. Blakes; five grandchildren, Autumn, Kelston, Jibrul, Kelles, and Klheu; brother, Larry; aunts, Shelia and Mary; special nieces, Morgan, May and Samuel Kirkland; mother-in-law, Dr. Antrynette W. Hall; sister-in-law, Dr. Tracie Kirkland of Texas; a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020