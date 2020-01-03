|
Ms. Patricia Lee Quickley, affectionately known as "Go-Go" of "Ms. Wiggle" of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
She was born on August 20, 1955, to the late James B. Mason, Sr. and Etta L. Quickley. Patricia attended Petersburg Public Schools. She loved singing and listening to music. She was always known as the life of the party.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Maurice and Alvin Quickley, and one sister, Angie Mason.
Patricia leaves to cherish in her memory: a daughter, Patricia Mason-Wiggins (Jason) of Dinwiddie, VA; three grandchildren, Daequan Mason, DeAnthony Davis and Jason Wiggins, Jr., all of Dinwiddie, VA; two great-grandchildren, Daelon Mason of Dinwiddie, VA, and Malani Davis of Lake Gaston, NC; four brothers, James B. Mason, Jr. (Debra) of Petersburg, VA, Jerome Quickley and Morris Quickley, both of Aberdeen, MD, and Jerome Mason of Los Angeles, CA; four sisters, Theetta Raynor of Portsmouth, VA, Sylvia Mason of Petersburg, VA, Raven Mason-Stevenson (Rick) of Chesterfield, VA, and Hope Mason of Prince George, VA; one god-daughter, Cassandra Drew of Petersburg, VA; one aunt, Ernestine Crews of Petersburg, VA; a loving and special cousin, Virgie Crews; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the staff of Southside Regional Medical Center.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020